AstraZeneca’s Dapagliflozin Study: Real-World Insights on CKD Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The OPTIMISE-CKD CEE study, officially titled ‘A Multinational, Observational, Secondary Data Study Describing Management and Treatment With Dapagliflozin in Routine Clinical Practice Among Patients With Chronic Kidney Disease in Central Eastern Europe,’ aims to assess the real-world use of dapagliflozin in treating chronic kidney disease (CKD). The study’s primary objective is to characterize dapagliflozin utilization in clinical practice, focusing on treatment-naïve patients. This research is significant as it provides insights into treatment patterns and outcomes in a more generalizable population compared to traditional clinical trials.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on dapagliflozin, a medication used to treat CKD. It is intended to evaluate its utilization and outcomes in routine clinical practice, particularly among patients with or without type 2 diabetes.

Study Design: This is a multinational, observational, longitudinal cohort study using a pre-post design. It involves secondary data collection from electronic or paper medical records, focusing on real-world clinical practice across seven Central Eastern European countries.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 12, 2023, with its primary completion and last update submitted on October 27, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and the availability of updated data for analysis.

Market Implications: The completion of this study by AstraZeneca could positively impact its stock performance by providing evidence of dapagliflozin’s effectiveness in a broader patient population. This may enhance investor confidence and position AstraZeneca favorably against competitors in the CKD treatment market.

Closing Sentence: The study is completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

