AstraZeneca’s AZD2693: A Promising Step in NASH Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AstraZeneca’s recent clinical study, titled A Randomised, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multi-centre Phase 2b Study to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of AZD2693 in Participants With Non-cirrhotic Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) With Fibrosis Who Are Carriers of the PNPLA3 rs738409 148M Risk Allele, aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of AZD2693. This study is significant as it targets a specific genetic risk factor in patients with NASH, a liver condition with limited treatment options.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests AZD2693, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection, designed to treat non-cirrhotic NASH with fibrosis in patients carrying the PNPLA3 148M risk allele. The intervention includes two experimental doses of AZD2693 and a placebo for comparison.

Study Design: This Phase 2b study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different groups. It follows a parallel model with quadruple masking, meaning neither participants nor the care providers, investigators, or outcomes assessors know who receives the drug or placebo. The primary purpose is to evaluate treatment efficacy and safety.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 23, 2023, and was last updated on October 27, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and the availability of new data, which can influence market perceptions and investment decisions.

Market Implications: The completion of this study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance the company’s portfolio in the NASH treatment market. Given the competitive landscape with few effective treatments for NASH, positive outcomes could position AstraZeneca favorably against competitors, potentially boosting investor confidence.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

