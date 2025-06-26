AstraZeneca’s AZAHAR Study: Real-World Insights on Anifrolumab for SLE

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The AZAHAR Study, officially titled ‘AZAHAR Study. Observational Retrospective Study To Describe Characteristics And Clinical Outcomes of Patients With Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Initiating Saphnelo (Anifrolumab) in a Real-World Setting,’ aims to evaluate the real-world effectiveness of Anifrolumab in treating systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The study focuses on describing patient characteristics and clinical outcomes, providing valuable insights into the treatment’s impact in Spain.

Anifrolumab, a monoclonal antibody, is being tested for its ability to bind to type 1 IFN, a pathway involved in SLE. The treatment aims to control disease activity in patients with moderate to severe SLE, offering a potential improvement over standard care.

This observational study is retrospective and longitudinal, involving adult patients with moderate-severe SLE. Data is collected from electronic medical records, focusing on disease activity, flare incidence, treatment adherence, and healthcare resource utilization over 18 months.

The study began on February 3, 2025, with primary completion expected by December 31, 2024. The last update was submitted on June 23, 2025, marking significant progress in understanding Anifrolumab’s real-world application.

The completion of this study could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance positively, as successful real-world outcomes may boost investor confidence. It also positions AstraZeneca favorably against competitors in the SLE treatment market.

The AZAHAR study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

