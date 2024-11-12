AstraZeneca’s $3.5B US Expansion Fuels Growth Ambitions

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.

AstraZeneca has announced a $3.5 billion investment in expanding its research and manufacturing capabilities in the United States, creating over a thousand new high-skilled jobs. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s presence in its largest market, contributing significantly to its goal of reaching $80 billion in total revenue by 2030. With state-of-the-art facilities planned across several states, AstraZeneca is set to enhance its development of innovative therapies.

