AstraZeneca Withdraws Lung Cancer Drug Application in EU

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from AstraZeneca ( (AZN) ).

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo have voluntarily withdrawn their application for marketing authorization of datopotamab deruxtecan in the EU for treating nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer. This decision follows feedback from the European Medicines Agency, though the companies remain committed to advancing the drug through ongoing trials. The withdrawal may affect AstraZeneca’s market positioning in the lung cancer treatment space, as the company continues to focus on innovative treatments and partnerships to enhance its oncology portfolio.

More about AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, UK, specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines. It focuses on Oncology, Rare Diseases, and various BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines are available in over 125 countries, benefiting millions of patients worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 0.53%

Average Trading Volume: 5,690,313

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $202.9B

Learn more about AZN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.