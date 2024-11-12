AstraZeneca Seeks Approval for New Lung Cancer Treatment

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo have submitted a new Biologics License Application for their TROP2-directed ADC, datopotamab deruxtecan, seeking accelerated approval in the US for treating advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. This move comes after withdrawing a previous application for a broader patient group, guided by feedback from the FDA. The new application is supported by promising results from various clinical trials, highlighting a pronounced benefit for patients with EGFR mutations.

For further insights into GB:AZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.