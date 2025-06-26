AstraZeneca and Amgen’s Tezepelumab Study: A Potential Game-Changer for COPD Treatment

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)), AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

AstraZeneca and Amgen are collaborating on a Phase III clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Tezepelumab in adults with moderate to very severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). This study aims to assess the potential of Tezepelumab, a biological treatment, to improve health outcomes in COPD patients who have experienced multiple exacerbations despite ongoing inhaled maintenance therapy.

The study involves administering Tezepelumab via subcutaneous injections every four weeks, with two different doses being tested against a placebo. The primary goal is to determine the treatment’s effectiveness in reducing COPD exacerbations and improving patient safety.

This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study follows a parallel group design, ensuring unbiased results. Participants are randomly assigned to receive one of the two doses of Tezepelumab or a placebo, with both participants and researchers unaware of the group assignments to maintain objectivity.

The study began on March 18, 2025, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on June 25, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This clinical update could significantly impact AstraZeneca and Amgen’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s progress is crucial for stakeholders, given the competitive landscape in COPD treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue