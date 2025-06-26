AstraZeneca and Amgen’s COPD Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Amgen Inc ((AMGN)), AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Amgen, is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled A Randomised, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel Group, Multicentre, Phase III Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Tezepelumab in Adult Participants With Moderate to Very Severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of tezepelumab, a biological treatment, in adults with moderate to very severe COPD who are already receiving inhaled maintenance therapy and have experienced exacerbations in the past year.

The intervention involves monthly subcutaneous injections of tezepelumab, with two different doses being tested against a placebo. The primary goal is to evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness in reducing COPD exacerbations.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, ensuring that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on March 25, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on June 25, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

This study could significantly impact AstraZeneca and Amgen’s market positions, potentially boosting investor confidence if tezepelumab proves effective. The COPD treatment market is competitive, and successful results could enhance these companies’ standings against rivals.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue