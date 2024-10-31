Astral Resources Targets Growth in Gold Production

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL is advancing its Mandilla Gold Project with a focus on becoming Kalgoorlie’s next significant gold producer. The company highlights its strategic efforts in mineral resource estimation and metallurgical testing, aiming to achieve a robust production output. Investors keen on gold stocks may find Astral Resources’ initiatives promising as they continue to expand in the competitive mining sector.

