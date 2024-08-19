Astral Resources Strikes Gold at Kamperman

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL announces significant gold discoveries at its Kamperman Prospect, with assay results from the final three holes of a 26-hole drilling program revealing high-grade gold mineralisation, including 5.04g/t Au over 10 meters. These results support the existence of a continuous gold zone and lay the groundwork for an upcoming maiden Mineral Resources Estimate. The positive outcomes at Kamperman boost confidence in the broader Feysville Gold Project, located near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

For further insights into AU:AAR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.