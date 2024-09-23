Astral Resources NL Announces Trading Halt

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has requested an immediate trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce a capital raising initiative. This halt will be effective until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on September 25, 2024, or the release of the announcement to the public. The company has followed the ASX Listing Rule 17.1 and there is no known reason why the halt should not be granted.

