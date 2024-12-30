Astral Resources Gains Major Stake in Maximus

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has become a substantial holder in Maximus Resources Limited, acquiring a significant 19.99% voting power through a share sale agreement. This strategic move involves the acquisition of over 85 million ordinary shares, enhancing Astral’s influence in Maximus Resources. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Astral’s expanding footprint in the resource sector.

