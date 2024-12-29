Astral Resources Eyes Takeover of Maximus Resources

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Astral Resources has acquired a 19.99% stake in Maximus Resources and has proposed a takeover bid valuing Maximus shares at 7 cents each, which represents significant premiums over recent prices. The companies are in exclusive negotiations, and if successful, the merger would offer Maximus shareholders increased share liquidity and resource inventory. The transaction remains subject to due diligence and further approvals.

