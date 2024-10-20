Astral Resources Boosts Gold Projects with Funding

Astral Resources NL (AU:AAR) has released an update.

Astral Resources NL has completed significant drilling programs at its Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects, with promising assay results and high gold recoveries reported. The company has successfully raised $21 million in the first tranche of a $25 million share placement, boosting its exploration and development activities. Astral is now financially poised to accelerate its projects and complete feasibility studies.

