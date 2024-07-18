Astra Space’s Strategic Merger and Corporate Restructuring

Astra Space (ASTR) has shared an update.

Following a successful merger, the company converted all outstanding senior secured convertible notes into Series A preferred stock of the parent company and discharged all related obligations. The company also reached an agreement to terminate previous securities agreements and satisfy the conditions of the merger. Subsequently, the company delisted its Class A common stock from the Nasdaq and ceased its reporting obligations under the Exchange Act. The merger resulted in a change of control, with the company becoming a subsidiary of the parent and adopting new corporate governance documents. This strategic move was publicly announced, signaling a significant shift in the company’s financial and operational landscape.

