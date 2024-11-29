Aston Martin Boosts Equity with Major Share Purchase

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (GB:AML) has released an update.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc announced the purchase of 1,714,340 ordinary shares at £1.00 per share, enhancing its equity position on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction, conducted by Saint-Alexander SARL, is linked to Michael de Picciotto, a Non-Executive Director of the company. Investors may find this move significant as it reflects strategic financial activities within the company.

