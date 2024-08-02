Aston Bay Holdings Announces Key Stock Options Grant

Aston Bay Holdings (TSE:BAY) has released an update.

Aston Bay Holdings, a mineral exploration company, has granted 2.3 million stock options to key personnel, with a vesting schedule over three years and an exercise price of $0.105. The company is actively exploring for precious metals in Canada and the USA, and is forming a joint venture with American West, where Aston Bay will have a free carried interest until a mining decision post-feasibility study is made.

