ASTI Holdings Limited (SG:575) has released an update.

ASTI Holdings Limited has received a demand for payment of SGD46,541.99 from ShookLin & Bok for invoices dating back as far as June 2023. The company is currently reviewing the claim and will consult legal advice to determine its response. They assure shareholders that this demand will not significantly affect their operations or financial stability.

For further insights into SG:575 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.