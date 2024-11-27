Asteria Corporation Launches No-Code AIoT Platform

Asteria Corporation (JP:3853) has released an update.

Asteria Corporation, in collaboration with Tapway, has launched the Japanese version of its no-code AIoT Suite, a comprehensive platform designed to simplify AI and IoT integration for businesses. This platform enables companies to develop AI models and automate processes without coding expertise, aiming to address labor shortages and improve efficiency in the manufacturing sector. Asteria aims to expand both domestically and internationally, targeting significant sales growth over the next two years.

