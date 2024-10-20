Astellas Pharma’s VYLOY Gains FDA Approval for Cancer Treatment

Astellas Pharma (JP:4503) has released an update.

Astellas Pharma has received FDA approval for VYLOY, a novel treatment targeting CLDN18.2 for advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer, marking a significant milestone in cancer therapy. This approval is based on successful clinical trials, SPOTLIGHT and GLOW, which demonstrated improved progression-free and overall survival rates. The approval is expected to impact Astellas’ financial forecast positively, reflecting its potential in the global market.

