Astec LifeSciences Announces Senior Management Change

Astec LifeSciences Limited, a company involved in the life sciences sector, has announced the resignation of Mr. Vivek Ramchandra Thorat from his position as Associate Vice President – Operations, effective from the close of working hours on October 24, 2025. This change in senior management is due to Mr. Thorat’s decision to pursue opportunities outside the company. The company has accepted his resignation and relieved him of his duties.

Average Trading Volume: 14,707

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 15.6B INR

