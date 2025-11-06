Astec Industries Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Astec Industries, Inc. ( (ASTE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Astec Industries, Inc. presented to its investors.

Astec Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer specializing in equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing, and concrete production, operating primarily in the infrastructure and materials solutions sectors. The company recently reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, showcasing a robust performance with significant growth in net sales and adjusted EBITDA. The acquisition of TerraSource Holdings, LLC has contributed positively to the company’s financial outcomes.

In the third quarter of 2025, Astec Industries achieved net sales of $350.1 million, marking a 20.1% increase from the previous year. Despite a net loss of $4.2 million, the company reported an adjusted net income of $10.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA saw a substantial rise of 55.7% to $27.1 million, indicating improved operational efficiencies and strategic advancements.

The Infrastructure Solutions segment experienced a 17.1% increase in net sales, driven by strong demand for asphalt and concrete plants, while the Materials Solutions segment saw a 24.1% rise, bolstered by the TerraSource acquisition. However, the company faced challenges in mobile paving and forestry equipment markets, impacting parts of its operations.

Looking ahead, Astec Industries remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with management updating the lower end of its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance range. The company continues to focus on enhancing operational efficiencies and integrating recent acquisitions to drive future profitability.

