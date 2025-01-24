Astaris Fund Expands Stake in BlueNord ASA with Convertible Bonds Acquisition

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Astaris Special Situations Master Fund Limited has acquired a significant holding in the convertible bonds of BlueNord ASA, allowing potential conversion into a substantial number of shares and increasing their influence in the company. The acquisition represents 5.24% of the company’s existing share capital and voting rights, with conversion options lasting until December 2025 and bonds maturing in July 2027, potentially impacting the company’s market dynamics and stakeholder interests.

