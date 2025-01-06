AST SpaceMobile Secures Spectrum to Enhance US Coverage

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

AST SpaceMobile ( (ASTS) ) has provided an update.

AST SpaceMobile has announced a binding agreement with Ligado Networks to gain long-term access to up to 45 MHz of lower mid-band spectrum in the United States, enhancing its space-based cellular broadband capabilities. This access is expected to significantly boost AST SpaceMobile’s operational capacity, enabling peak data transmission speeds of up to 120 Mbps and improving its market position by expanding subscriber capacity and coverage across the United States.

More about AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is a company focused on building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones. Their services are designed for both commercial and government applications, aiming to eliminate connectivity gaps and bring broadband to unconnected mobile subscribers globally.

YTD Price Performance: 10.77%

Average Trading Volume: 9,178,789

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.94B

