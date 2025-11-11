AST SpaceMobile Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Ast Spacemobile, Inc. ( (ASTS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ast Spacemobile, Inc. presented to its investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is a company pioneering the development of the first space-based cellular broadband network, designed to work directly with standard mobile devices for both commercial and government applications.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, AST SpaceMobile announced significant progress in its commercial activities, highlighted by new partnerships and substantial revenue commitments. The company reported over $1 billion in contracted revenue commitments, reflecting strong demand for its services.

Key highlights from the report include definitive commercial agreements with major partners such as Verizon and stc Group, which are expected to enhance the company’s market presence in the United States and the Middle East. Additionally, AST SpaceMobile secured a new contract with the U.S. Government and announced plans for further market activations in Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. Financially, the company reported $14.7 million in revenue for the third quarter, driven by U.S. Government contracts and gateway deliveries, while maintaining a robust cash position of $3.2 billion.

AST SpaceMobile is also advancing its satellite deployment strategy, with multiple orbital launches planned to achieve a constellation of 45 to 60 satellites by the end of 2026. The company is on track with its launch schedule, having shipped BlueBird 6 to India and preparing BlueBird 7 for launch from Cape Canaveral.

Looking forward, AST SpaceMobile remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by its strategic partnerships and robust financial position. The company aims to continue expanding its global network coverage and enhancing its technological capabilities to meet the growing demand for space-based cellular broadband services.

