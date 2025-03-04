Assured Guaranty Earnings Call: Mixed Outlook

Assured Guaranty ((AGO)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Assured Guaranty painted a mixed picture of the company’s performance and future outlook. While there were notable achievements such as record highs in key financial metrics, strong stock performance, and successful new business ventures, these were tempered by increased loss expenses, a decline in adjusted operating income, and ongoing uncertainties, particularly related to Puerto Rico exposure. The sentiment expressed during the call was cautiously optimistic, with a focus on strategic growth and addressing existing challenges.

Record Highs in Key Financial Metrics

Assured Guaranty reached impressive record year-end highs in several key financial metrics. The adjusted book value per share hit $170.12, adjusted operating shareholders’ equity per share was $114.75, and shareholders’ equity per share stood at $108.80. These figures underscore the company’s robust financial health and strategic financial management.

Strong Stock Performance and Share Repurchase

The company’s common stock share price rose by 20% over the year, reaching $90.01. Additionally, Assured Guaranty successfully repurchased 11% of its common shares, amounting to $500 million, achieving their 2024 target. This strong stock performance and strategic repurchase plan reflect investor confidence and effective capital management.

Successful New Business Production

Assured Guaranty reported significant success in new business production, with PVP across its three financial guaranty businesses exceeding $400 million for the second consecutive year. Notably, US public finance originated $270 million in PVP, marking its highest annual total in four years, highlighting the company’s growth in this sector.

Geographic Expansion

The company expanded its geographic footprint by opening new offices in Australia and Singapore and making further inroads into Continental Europe. This expansion positions Assured Guaranty to pursue new opportunities in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia, enhancing its global presence and potential for growth.

Successful Litigation Outcome

In early February 2025, Assured Guaranty concluded litigation with Lehman Brothers International Europe, resulting in a pre-tax gain of approximately $103 million in the first quarter of 2025. This successful outcome contributes positively to the company’s financial results and demonstrates effective legal strategy.

Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend per share, raising it from $0.31 to $0.34. This increase reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and confidence in its financial stability.

Increased Loss Expenses

The company reported an increase in loss expenses from $7 million in Q4 2023 to $31 million in Q4 2024. This rise was mainly due to lower expected recoveries on certain long-dated US public finance transactions and increased losses on certain insured healthcare transactions, indicating areas of concern that need addressing.

Decline in Adjusted Operating Income

Assured Guaranty experienced a significant decline in adjusted operating income, which fell to $66 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $338 million in the same period of 2023. This decrease was partly due to non-recurring benefits in 2023, highlighting the need for sustainable income growth strategies.

Continued Puerto Rico Exposure Uncertainty

The ongoing uncertainty regarding Puerto Rico exposure remains a challenge for Assured Guaranty. The Title III Court’s extension for resolving differences related to PREPA exposures underscores the unresolved issues and potential risks associated with this exposure.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Assured Guaranty is focused on strategic initiatives to enhance growth and profitability. The company reported an adjusted operating income per share of $7.10 and achieved record year-end highs in key financial metrics. With strong new business production and geographic expansion, Assured Guaranty is well-positioned for success in 2025, despite the challenges it faces.

In conclusion, Assured Guaranty’s earnings call highlighted a blend of achievements and challenges. While the company has made significant strides in financial metrics, stock performance, and business expansion, it must address increased loss expenses and income declines. The forward-looking guidance suggests a strategic focus on growth and profitability, positioning the company for future success.