Assured Guaranty Adds Experienced Director, Expands Board

Assured Guaranty Ltd. has expanded its Board of Directors from 11 to 12 members and welcomed Mark C. Batten as a new director until the 2024 annual general meeting. Batten joins with a wealth of experience, taking roles on the Audit, Finance, and Risk Oversight Committees. He will be compensated with a combination of cash and stock for his contributions, aligning with the existing independent director pay structure, and has secured an indemnification agreement with the company. His only notable outside interest is a directorship at the company’s UK insurance subsidiary.

