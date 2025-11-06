Assurant Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Assurant ( (AIZ) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Assurant presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Assurant, Inc. is a global protection company that partners with leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles, operating primarily in the insurance sector. The company has reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing significant growth in net income and adjusted EBITDA, leading to an increased full-year outlook. Key financial highlights include a 99% increase in GAAP net income to $265.6 million and a 75% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $431.5 million, driven by lower reportable catastrophes and growth in the Global Housing and Global Lifestyle segments. The Global Housing segment saw a remarkable 177% increase in adjusted EBITDA, while Global Lifestyle experienced a 12% rise, supported by growth in Connected Living and Global Automotive. Looking forward, Assurant anticipates low double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share and nearly 10% growth in adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on innovation and customer experience.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue