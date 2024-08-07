Assurance Healthcare Announces Official Name Change

Revez Corporation Ltd. (SG:RCU) has released an update.

Assurance Healthcare Limited, which was previously known as Revez Corporation Ltd., has officially changed its name following approval from shareholders and confirmation from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA). The company is now updating its trading counter name on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) and will notify shareholders accordingly.

