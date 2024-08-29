Assura plc Announces Quarterly Interim Dividend

Assura plc (GB:AGR) has released an update.

Assura plc, a healthcare property investment and development firm, has declared a quarterly interim dividend of 0.84 pence per share, payable on October 9, 2024, to shareholders registered by September 6, 2024. Investors have the option to receive this dividend in cash or as new shares through the Scrip Dividend Alternative, with the related price to be announced on September 12, 2024. The dividend and scrip alternative details are accessible on Assura’s website, with a deadline for the scrip election set for September 27, 2024.

