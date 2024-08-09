Assura Executives Acquire and Awarded Shares

Assura plc (GB:AGR) has released an update.

Assura plc has announced that several of its top executives, including the CEO and CFO, have recently acquired partnership shares and received matching and free shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan (SIP). This move has resulted in significant changes to their respective shareholdings in the company, as detailed in the required market notifications. The transactions took place on 5 August 2024 and were in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:AGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.