Associated British Foods Share Buyback

Associated British Foods plc has conducted a share repurchase on July 25, 2024, buying back 67,000 shares at prices ranging from GBp 2442 to GBp 2465, with the intention of cancelling these shares. The repurchase was executed on multiple trading venues as part of the buyback program announced previously on November 9, 2023. This strategic move could indicate the company’s confidence in its financial health and a potential increase in shareholder value.

