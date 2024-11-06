Associated British Foods Initiates £500 Million Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has launched the first tranche of its £500 million share buyback program, with plans to repurchase up to £250 million of ordinary shares through UBS AG London Branch. This move, aimed at reducing the company’s capital, involves open market transactions across major exchanges and will be subject to market conditions and regulatory limits.

