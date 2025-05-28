Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Associated British Foods ( (GB:ABF) ) has issued an announcement.

Associated British Foods plc announced the repurchase and cancellation of 120,000 of its ordinary shares from Barclays Capital Securities Limited as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ABF) stock is a Hold with a £2150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Associated British Foods stock, see the GB:ABF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ABF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ABF is a Outperform.

Associated British Foods exhibits strong financial health, underpinned by robust earnings growth and strategic investments. The technical indicators provide a stable outlook, while the valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly valued. Corporate actions like share buybacks enhance investor confidence, despite minor leadership challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ABF stock, click here.

More about Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc is a diversified international food, ingredients, and retail group. The company operates in various sectors including sugar, agriculture, grocery, and ingredients, with a significant presence in the retail market through its Primark brand.

Average Trading Volume: 1,154,594

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £15.14B

Learn more about ABF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.