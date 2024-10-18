Associated British Foods Executes Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods has repurchased 74,870 of its own shares from Barclays Capital Securities as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The average price paid per share was 2353.2325 GBp, with transactions executed across multiple exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:ABF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.