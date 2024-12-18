Associated British Foods Enhances Shareholder Value Through Share Repurchase

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Associated British Foods ( (GB:ABF) ) has provided an announcement.

Associated British Foods plc announced the repurchase and cancellation of 387,490 ordinary shares, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program. This transaction, executed through UBS AG London Branch, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

More about Associated British Foods

YTD Price Performance: -8.90%

Average Trading Volume: 1,165,337

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: £15.13B

