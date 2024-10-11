Associated British Foods Completes Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc has executed a share repurchase, buying back 2,162 of its own ordinary shares on October 11, 2024, for cancellation. The shares were purchased at a uniform price of GBp 2330.0000 per share, in accordance with the share repurchase program announced on September 11, 2024. This transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange and other trading venues in compliance with market rules.

