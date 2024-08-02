Associated British Foods Completes Share Buyback

Associated British Foods (GB:ABF) has released an update.

Associated British Foods plc has executed a share repurchase on August 2, 2024, buying back 141,859 of its ordinary shares for cancellation, as part of its ongoing share repurchase program announced in November 2023. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBp 2468.6466, with transactions conducted through Barclays Capital Securities Limited on various trading venues. This strategic move may influence the stock’s performance and shareholder value.

