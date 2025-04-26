Associated Alcohols & Breweries Confirms Proper Utilization of Raised Funds

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. ( (IN:ASALCBR) ) has provided an announcement.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. announced that there has been no deviation or variation in the utilization of funds raised through the issuance of convertible warrants on a preferential basis. The company raised Rs. 10.91 Crores on March 28, 2024, as part of a larger Rs. 43.65 Crores issue. The funds have been used as stated in the Offer Document, ensuring transparency and adherence to the planned financial strategy, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and supporting the company’s strategic goals.

More about Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd. operates in the alcoholic beverages industry, focusing on the production and distribution of various alcoholic products. The company is based in Indore, India, and is known for its involvement in the manufacturing of spirits and other related products.

YTD Price Performance: 14.67%

Average Trading Volume: 14,700

Current Market Cap: 23.24B INR

See more insights into ASALCBR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue