AssetMark’s Transformation: Acquisition, Delisting, and New Leadership

The latest update is out from AssetMark Financial Holdings ( (AMK) ).

On September 5, 2024, AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. ushered in a new chapter as it finalized its acquisition by private equity firm GTCR, ending a fruitful partnership with Huatai Securities. The company, a leader in wealth management technology, now operates as an independent entity with Lou Maiuri appointed as Chairman and Group CEO, bringing his extensive experience to the helm. The $2.7 billion transaction, providing shareholders $35.25 per share in cash, has been approved by the Board and majority shareholders, resulting in AssetMark’s common stock ceasing to be publicly traded.

For a thorough assessment of AMK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.