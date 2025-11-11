Assertio Therapeutics Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Assertio Therapeutics ( (ASRT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Assertio Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Assertio Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in offering differentiated products in the oncology, neurology, and pain management sectors, aiming to address patients’ needs through comprehensive commercial capabilities. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Assertio Therapeutics highlighted significant financial achievements and strategic advancements, including the consolidation of operations under Assertio Specialty Pharmaceuticals and the promotion of Paul Schwichtenberg to President and COO. The company reported a notable increase in Rolvedon net product sales, which rose to $38.6 million, a significant jump from the previous year’s $15.0 million, driven by both normal demand and strategic purchases by national distributors. Sympazan sales also saw an increase, while Indocin sales experienced a decline due to generic competition. The company’s gross margin slightly decreased to 72%, and SG&A expenses saw a marginal increase. Assertio’s adjusted EBITDA rose to $20.9 million, a substantial improvement from the previous year’s $4.4 million. Looking ahead, Assertio’s management remains optimistic about achieving its full-year 2025 guidance, with net product sales expected to range between $110 to $112 million and adjusted EBITDA between $14 to $16 million, reflecting the impact of strategic sales and integration efforts.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue