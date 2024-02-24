Assertio Therapeutics Faces Potential Nasdaq Delisting Threat

Assertio Therapeutics Inc (ASRT) has released an update.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. is on the verge of being delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market as its stock price fell below the $1 minimum requirement for 30 days. The company has 180 days, until August 19, 2024, to boost its stock price to $1 for at least 10 consecutive days and avoid delisting. They’re considering measures such as a reverse stock split to regain compliance, but there’s no certainty of success.

