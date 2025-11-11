Assembly Biosciences Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Assembly Biosciences Inc ( (ASMB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Assembly Biosciences Inc presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Assembly Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company based in South San Francisco, California, is focused on developing innovative therapeutics targeting serious viral diseases, including herpes simplex virus and hepatitis B and delta viruses. The company operates in the biotechnology sector and is known for its clinical-stage investigational therapies.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Assembly Biosciences highlighted its financial performance and strategic developments. The company reported collaboration revenue from its partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc., and detailed its financial position, including cash reserves and marketable securities.

Key financial metrics revealed that Assembly Biosciences reported collaboration revenue of $10.8 million for the quarter, an increase from $6.8 million in the same period last year. The company’s operating expenses rose to $21.7 million, driven by increased research and development costs. Despite a net loss of $9.2 million, the company improved its financial standing with a significant increase in cash and marketable securities, totaling $232.6 million as of September 30, 2025.

Strategically, Assembly Biosciences raised $175 million through the sale of common stock and warrants, strengthening its financial position. The company continues to collaborate with Gilead Sciences, with ongoing research and development efforts supported by this partnership. The collaboration agreement includes potential milestone payments and royalties, which could significantly impact future revenue.

Looking ahead, Assembly Biosciences remains focused on advancing its pipeline of investigational therapies. The company’s management is optimistic about its financial health and ability to fund operations beyond the next year, supported by its collaboration with Gilead and recent capital raises. Assembly Biosciences is poised to continue its research and development initiatives, aiming to bring innovative treatments to market in the coming years.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue