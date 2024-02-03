Assembly Biosciences Approves Reverse Split and Gilead Stock Issuance

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

At Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s Special Meeting on January 31, 2024, stockholders approved a range of alternate amendments for a potential reverse stock split at a ratio to be determined by the Board, authorized the issuance of common stock to Gilead Sciences, Inc. under certain conditions, and agreed to adjourn the meeting if necessary to solicit additional proxies for the aforementioned proposals. Specific voting details were provided, highlighting the majority support for each decision, with the understanding that votes pertaining to shares issued to Gilead under a previous agreement were excluded from the approval process for the issuance of common stock. No other issues were presented for stockholder vote.

