Asra Minerals Strikes Gold in Drilling Program

Asra Minerals Limited has reported positive results from its recent drilling program at the Kookynie and Mt Stirling Gold Projects, confirming high-grade gold intersections and increasing confidence in historical drilling data. The company’s exploratory efforts intersected the expected mineralised structures and yielded significant gold grades, reinforcing the validity of geological interpretations. With ongoing exploration activities and multiple drilling programs, Asra is poised to maintain a dynamic news flow for its shareholders.

