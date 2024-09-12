Asra Minerals Reports Mid-Year Update and Director Changes

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has reported its half-year report ending 30 June 2024, including significant corporate changes like the appointment of Mr. Leonard Math and Mr. Bishoy Habib as Non-Executive Directors, and the resignation of Managing Director Mr. Robin Longley. The company’s financials and other corporate information can be accessed through their registered office in West Perth or through various contact channels, including their website and the Automic Group share register.

