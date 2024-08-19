Asra Minerals Begins Major Gold Exploration Survey

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has initiated an extensive airborne magnetic survey on its Mt Stirling and Kookynie Gold Projects, aiming to refine exploration targets and commence a drilling campaign. The anticipated data interpretation by mid-October will direct drilling efforts to validate high-grade historical intersections and expand current resources. Additionally, Asra is working on finalizing terms with Red5 for the sale of the Tarmoola Pastoral Lease.

