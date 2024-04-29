Aspire Mining Secures Key Approval for Road

Aspire Mining Limited (AU:AKM) has released an update.

Aspire Mining Limited has received the final government approval for the Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment, allowing the company to start financing the construction of a public road essential for the Ovoot Coking Coal Project. The approval marks a significant development for the project, which promises to deliver benefits to local communities and environmental enhancements in Khuvsgul province. With all major permits now in place, the company is set to advance rapidly in the development of the project, having already engaged with local communities and received their support.

