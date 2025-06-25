Aspial Corporation Limited Announces Successful Note Exchange

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Aspial Corporation Limited ( (SG:A30) ).

Aspial Corporation Limited announced the results of its invitation to exchange outstanding 6.50% notes due December 2025 for new notes due 2027. The company accepted S$43,500,000 in offered notes for exchange, with the settlement date set for July 2, 2025. This move reduces the outstanding principal of the existing notes to S$6,000,000 and aligns with Aspial’s strategy to manage its debt profile effectively.

More about Aspial Corporation Limited

Aspial Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, primarily involved in the issuance of debt securities through its multicurrency debt issuance programme. The company focuses on financial services, offering various notes and bonds to investors.

Average Trading Volume: 131,090

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$145.2M

