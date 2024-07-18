Aspermont Limited Performance Rights Conversion

Aspermont Limited (AU:ASP) has released an update.

Aspermont Limited, a leading media services provider to the global resource industries, recently announced the conversion of performance rights into ordinary shares under its incentive plan. A significant number of executive and staff performance rights have been exercised, while a considerable portion remains vested but unconverted. The company, leveraging a versatile B2B media model, is scaling up and exploring data monetization avenues while being listed on multiple stock exchanges.

For further insights into AU:ASP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.